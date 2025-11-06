Lebanon’s Environment Ministry monitors Jeita Grotto incident, pledges scientific assessment and protection

Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 03:44
Lebanon's Environment Ministry monitors Jeita Grotto incident, pledges scientific assessment and protection
2min
Lebanon’s Environment Ministry monitors Jeita Grotto incident, pledges scientific assessment and protection

The Ministry of Environment announced in a statement that it “is closely monitoring reports regarding the incident at Jeita Grotto, this unique natural site classified nationally as a natural and tourist landmark, which requires the highest levels of protection and care.”

The ministry clarified that “administratively and organizationally, Jeita Grotto falls under the authority of the Ministry of Tourism, which coordinates directly with the Jeita Municipality and other relevant bodies regarding the management and operation of the site. The Ministry of Environment does not have direct executive powers over the grotto’s management, but it is concerned with monitoring potential environmental impacts of any incident or activity affecting this landmark.”

It added that “in this context, the ministry will participate through various experts in the committee formed to assess the environmental impacts resulting from the incident and to provide the necessary scientific recommendations to ensure the site’s protection and the preservation of its geological formations.”

The ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to “safeguarding natural resources and enhancing cooperation and coordination among relevant ministries and institutions in the public interest.”

