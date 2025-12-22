News
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes
News Bulletin Reports
22-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel is planning potential military attacks stretching from Beirut to Tehran, with strikes envisioned over closely linked timeframes, according to assessments.
Unlike previous operations framed as efforts to eliminate Hezbollah or dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, the emerging strategy focuses on weakening both actors to bolster Israel's long-term security.
The shift was underscored by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who has sharply escalated his rhetoric toward multiple fronts in recent days. His remarks reflect a broader hardening of tone within Israel's security establishment as tensions rise across the region.
On the Lebanese front, diplomatic efforts continue, but disagreements have deepened between Israel's military and political institutions.
A group of senior security and military figures is reportedly pressing for a new round of fighting with Lebanon, arguing it should begin immediately after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns from the United States.
Israeli security officials have also sought to downplay Lebanon's announcement that its army has made progress in implementing a weapons control plan, dismissing the move as media promotion. At the same time, they have accused Hezbollah of preparing an attack against Israel in retaliation for the killing of senior figure Haytham Tabtabai.
Tel Aviv has been promoting the narrative that it is preparing for all scenarios, maintaining heightened readiness along the border with Lebanon and increasing security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.
Parallel to the alert on the Lebanese front, Israel is engaged in intense internal discussions over launching an attack on Iran under several possible scenarios, even in the absence of clear U.S. approval.
The option attracting the broadest consensus within Israel, and potentially acceptable to Washington, would be a limited, short-term strike aimed at depleting Iran's missile stockpiles, targeting air defense systems, and hitting newly established production facilities.
Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who has discussed the Iranian file with his U.S. counterpart, has warned that Iran's military capabilities are expanding at a rapid pace.
Ahead of his expected meeting with President Donald Trump next week, Netanyahu has also been urged by Israeli officials to exert maximum pressure on Washington to secure backing for military action against both Iran and Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Iran
Israel
Military
Strikes
