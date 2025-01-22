UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday

2025-01-22 | 15:37
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 808 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, marking the fourth day of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The report cited information provided by Israeli authorities and the countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement: the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

Reuters

