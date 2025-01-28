Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4

28-01-2025 | 14:11
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he has received an invitation to attend a meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump on February 4.

Reuters

