Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi was killed Sunday evening after being shot by armed men during clashes that erupted between security forces and a local family in south of Gaza City, according to local reports.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Journalist
Saleh Al Jafarawi
Killed
Clashes
Gaza
Trump to Axios: Gaza deal might by my biggest accomplishment
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 a.m.: Israeli media
Latest News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
Lebanon News
07:57
UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says
Lebanon News
07:57
UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says
2
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon News
04:25
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
3
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee
5
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP
