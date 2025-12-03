US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks

Senior officials met in Naqoura on Wednesday for the 14th iteration of the Pentalateral, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut said in a statement, to review ongoing efforts to secure a lasting cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.



Former Ambassador Simon Karam of Lebanon and National Security Council Senior Director for Foreign Policy Dr. Uri Resnick of Israel joined U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus as civilian participants.



Their involvement signals the ceasefire monitoring mechanism’s intent to advance both political and military dialogue aimed at long-term security, stability, and peace for communities affected by the conflict.



All parties welcomed their participation as a key step toward grounding the Pentalateral’s work in sustained civilian and military engagement.



“The Committee looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Karam and Dr. Resnick in future sessions, and to integrating their recommendations as the Mechanism continues to promote lasting peace along the border,” the statement affirmed.