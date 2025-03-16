News
Iraq says seized one ton of captagon from Syria via Turkey
Middle East News
16-03-2025 | 08:44
Iraq says seized one ton of captagon from Syria via Turkey
Iraqi security forces seized more than a ton of captagon tablets smuggled from Syria via Turkey, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
Ministry spokesman Moqdad Miri said the Narcotics Directorate "seized a truck from Syria, bound for Iraq, via Turkey, transporting 1.1 tons" of the powerful synthetic stimulant.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Captagon
Syria
Turkey
