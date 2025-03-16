Iraq says seized one ton of captagon from Syria via Turkey

16-03-2025 | 08:44
Iraq says seized one ton of captagon from Syria via Turkey
Iraq says seized one ton of captagon from Syria via Turkey

Iraqi security forces seized more than a ton of captagon tablets smuggled from Syria via Turkey, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Moqdad Miri said the Narcotics Directorate "seized a truck from Syria, bound for Iraq, via Turkey, transporting 1.1 tons" of the powerful synthetic stimulant.

