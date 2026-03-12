US Navy could escort vessels in Strait of Hormuz with international coalition, Bessent says

World News
12-03-2026 | 16:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Navy could escort vessels in Strait of Hormuz with international coalition, Bessent says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Navy could escort vessels in Strait of Hormuz with international coalition, Bessent says

The U.S. Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will escort vessels ‌through the Strait of Hormuz when it is militarily possible, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Sky News in an interview on Thursday.

"My belief, that as soon as it is militarily possible, the U.S. Navy, perhaps ⁠with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through," Bessent said.

The plan to escort ships would go ahead as soon as the U.S. has "complete control of the skies and ... (Iran's) rebuilding capabilities for the missiles completely degraded," he said.

U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and the subsequent response by Tehran have widened regional ‌tensions ⁠and paralyzed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting vital Middle East oil and gas flows and sending energy prices higher.

Raising the stakes for the global economy, Iran's Islamic ⁠Revolutionary Guard Corps says it will block oil shipments from the Gulf unless the U.S. and Israeli attacks cease.

"There are, ⁠in fact, tankers coming through now, Iranian tankers, I believe some Chinese flag tankers have come through. ⁠So we know that they have not mined the straits," Bessent said.

Reuters

World News

United States

Navy

Vessels

Strait of Hormuz

Scott Bessent

Gunman dead after attack on Michigan synagogue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-10

Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has 'dared' approach Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-10

US military to review options if tasked with escorting ships through Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-09

Iran security chief says Strait of Hormuz unsafe as long as war goes on

LBCI
World News
2026-03-11

Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:01

Gunman dead after attack on Michigan synagogue

LBCI
World News
12:28

Trump says Iran shouldn't come to World Cup for 'own life and safety'

LBCI
World News
09:30

Trump: US benefits from high oil prices, but priority is stopping Iran

LBCI
World News
09:15

Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Lebanon says Israeli strike in Arkey kills nine, including five children

LBCI
Middle East News
15:36

Netanyahu says Israel 'crushing' Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Israeli strike hits Chouaifet–Aamroussieh after evacuation warning

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More