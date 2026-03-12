Israeli military says struck Hezbollah command posts

Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 17:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah command posts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah command posts

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it hit Hezbollah command posts in "several waves of strikes" on Beirut and southern Lebanon, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Beirut must restrain the group.

"The military struck several Hezbollah command centers, from which Hezbollah members operated to advance attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram channel.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Strikes

Beirut

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-20

Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah command sites in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-26

Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-15

Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Hezbollah says struck two Israeli army vehicles in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:03

Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will

LBCI
Middle East News
15:36

Netanyahu says Israel 'crushing' Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures

LBCI
Middle East News
12:07

Iran allowed ships from some countries to cross Strait of Hormuz: Deputy FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Israeli strike hits Chouaifet–Aamroussieh after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-22

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

President Macron, Speaker Berri discuss Israeli strikes on Lebanon, urgent need for assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:30

Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More