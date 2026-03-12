News
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah command posts
Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 17:34
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah command posts
The Israeli military said on Thursday that it hit Hezbollah command posts in "several waves of strikes" on Beirut and southern Lebanon, shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Beirut must restrain the group.
"The military struck several Hezbollah command centers, from which Hezbollah members operated to advance attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram channel.
AFP
