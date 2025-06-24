News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Israel's focus 'shifts back to Gaza' after Iran war: Military chief
Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 13:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's focus 'shifts back to Gaza' after Iran war: Military chief
Israel's focus will shift back to its fight against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza after a ceasefire ended 12 days of war with Iran, the country's military chief said on Tuesday.
"Now the focus shifts back to Gaza — to bring the hostages home and to dismantle the Hamas regime," chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement shared by the army.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Focus
Gaza
Iran
War
Military
Chief
Next
Iran state TV says Israeli strike killed nuclear scientist
Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports
Previous
