News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war
World News
06-03-2026 | 01:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Friday that the U.S. and South Korean militaries are discussing redeploying some U.S.-based Patriot missile defense systems currently stationed in South Korea for use in the conflict against Iran.
Cho made the remarks in response to a question during a parliamentary hearing.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Korea
discusses
using
missile
defense
system
Next
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-07
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US
Middle East News
2026-02-07
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US
0
World News
2026-01-31
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
World News
2026-01-31
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Five killed in south Syria by depot explosion, not Iran missile: state TV
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Five killed in south Syria by depot explosion, not Iran missile: state TV
0
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Iran prepared for 'fair' talks with US but not on defense capabilities: Araghchi
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
World News
06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
0
World News
02:55
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
World News
02:55
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
0
Middle East News
01:37
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
Middle East News
01:37
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
13:19
Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:19
Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli tank on edge of Lebanese border village
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli tank on edge of Lebanese border village
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
MEA flight departs Dubai fully booked with 160 passengers
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
MEA flight departs Dubai fully booked with 160 passengers
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning
0
Lebanon News
10:00
LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights
Lebanon News
10:00
LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
2
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
4
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
5
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
6
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More