South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war

06-03-2026 | 01:47
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Friday that the U.S. and South Korean militaries are discussing redeploying some U.S.-based Patriot missile defense systems currently stationed in South Korea for use in the conflict against Iran.

Cho made the remarks in response to a question during a parliamentary hearing.

Reuters

