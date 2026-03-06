Bloomberg: Qatar offers to lease at least two gas tankers

06-03-2026 | 01:32
Bloomberg: Qatar offers to lease at least two gas tankers
Bloomberg: Qatar offers to lease at least two gas tankers

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Qatar is offering at least two of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers it operates for lease, as its massive export facility in the Gulf remains closed due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

According to the report, citing informed trading sources, the two vessels—Al Thumama and Mesaieed—were offered for lease. Both tankers are chartered under long-term contracts by the state-owned company QatarEnergy.

Reuters said it was unable to immediately verify the report.

Reuters

