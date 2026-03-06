FM Araghchi says Iran ready for prolonged war, blames US for bloodshed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces have long been preparing for the current conflict, warning that any party choosing to fight Iran would face a prolonged and difficult war.



In a post on X, Araghchi wrote that Iran’s “powerful armed forces, which have prepared for this war for a long time, will ensure that it turns into a quagmire for anyone who chooses to engage in it.”



Araghchi also blamed the United States for the ongoing violence, saying Washington bears responsibility for the bloodshed.



“We negotiated twice with this U.S. administration, and on both occasions we were attacked during the negotiations,” he said. “Therefore, it bears full responsibility for the bloodshed.”