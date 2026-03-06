Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that American military investigators believe U.S. forces may have been responsible for an attack that targeted a girls’ school in Iran on Saturday, killing dozens of children.



However, they said the investigation has not yet reached a final conclusion and remains incomplete.



Reuters was unable to obtain further details about the probe, including the evidence behind this preliminary assessment, the type of munitions used, who specifically carried out the strike, or why the United States may have targeted the school.



Reuters