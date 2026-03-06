News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
Middle East News
06-03-2026 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
Two U.S. officials told Reuters that American military investigators believe U.S. forces may have been responsible for an attack that targeted a girls’ school in Iran on Saturday, killing dozens of children.
However, they said the investigation has not yet reached a final conclusion and remains incomplete.
Reuters was unable to obtain further details about the probe, including the evidence behind this preliminary assessment, the type of munitions used, who specifically carried out the strike, or why the United States may have targeted the school.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
suggests
responsibility
attack
school
Iran:
Reuters
Next
FM Araghchi says Iran ready for prolonged war, blames US for bloodshed
Bloomberg: Qatar offers to lease at least two gas tankers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Iran's president condemns 'barbaric' attack on school after US, Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Iran's president condemns 'barbaric' attack on school after US, Israeli strikes
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters
0
Middle East News
08:47
Iran army says launched drone attack on US targets in Iraq
Middle East News
08:47
Iran army says launched drone attack on US targets in Iraq
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Rubio says US would not 'deliberately target' school in Iran
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Rubio says US would not 'deliberately target' school in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:59
Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field
Middle East News
05:59
Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field
0
Middle East News
05:58
Iran army says US bases in Kuwait attacked, vows strikes to 'continue'
Middle East News
05:58
Iran army says US bases in Kuwait attacked, vows strikes to 'continue'
0
Middle East News
05:25
'Plenty of oil' in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief
Middle East News
05:25
'Plenty of oil' in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief
0
Middle East News
05:16
Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN
Middle East News
05:16
Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli tank on edge of Lebanese border village
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli tank on edge of Lebanese border village
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
MEA flight departs Dubai fully booked with 160 passengers
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
MEA flight departs Dubai fully booked with 160 passengers
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning
0
Lebanon News
10:00
LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights
Lebanon News
10:00
LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
2
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
4
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
5
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
6
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More