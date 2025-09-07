Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport

07-09-2025 | 09:23
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport
Israel says drone launched from Yemen struck arrivals hall at Ramon Airport

Israel's Airports Authority said on Sunday that a drone launched from Yemen struck the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport near the Red Sea city of Eilat.

It said takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted, while it was working to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it was investigating the crash of a drone that was launched from Yemen and fell in the airport's area.

The Israeli military said the incident was under review without providing details on the impact. It did not specify if the drone had fallen after it was intercepted or if it had been a direct hit.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Drone

Yemen

Ramon Airport

Red Sea

Eilat

