Israel military says Iran still has significant capacity to fire missiles

The Israeli military said Wednesday that Iran still has significant capacity to launch missiles at Israel, even as it continues to strike missile launchers in the Islamic republic.



"We have destroyed dozens of missile launchers that posed significant threats to the Israeli front," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised briefing. "We will continue to strike the missile launchers and reduce the firing, but the regime still has significant capacity, and I would like to remind you that our defence is not impenetrable."



In a separate statement, the military said it had struck overnight a facility "for the storage, production, and launch of ballistic missiles -- including Ghadr missiles -- in Isfahan in western Iran."



