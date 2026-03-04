Official: Iran poised to select new Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts responsible for selecting the country’s Supreme Leader, told state television on Wednesday that Iran is close to making a decision on who will succeed the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



He added on state television, “We will determine who will assume the position of Supreme Leader very soon; we are about to make the decision. But the situation in the country is that we are in a state of war.”



Reuters





