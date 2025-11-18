Khashoggi widow asks Saudi prince to meet her to apologize for journalist's death

18-11-2025
Khashoggi widow asks Saudi prince to meet her to apologize for journalist&#39;s death
Khashoggi widow asks Saudi prince to meet her to apologize for journalist's death

The widow of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi called Tuesday on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to personally apologize after he said at the White House that his killing inside a consulate was a mistake.

"The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband," Hanan Elatr Khashoggi wrote on X.

AFP

Palestinian foreign ministry welcomes UN Gaza vote, wants urgent implementation
Netanyahu slams violence by ‘extremists’ among Israeli West Bank settlers
