Khashoggi widow asks Saudi prince to meet her to apologize for journalist's death
Middle East News
18-11-2025 | 15:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Khashoggi widow asks Saudi prince to meet her to apologize for journalist's death
The widow of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi called Tuesday on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to personally apologize after he said at the White House that his killing inside a consulate was a mistake.
"The Crown Prince said he was sorry so he should meet me, apologize and compensate me for the murder of my husband," Hanan Elatr Khashoggi wrote on X.
AFP
