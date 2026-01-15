Red Crescent employee killed in Iran: IFRC

One Red Crescent member of staff was killed and five other colleagues were wounded while on duty in northwestern Iran, the aid group's parent organization said Thursday without giving the circumstances surrounding their deaths.



"The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is deeply saddened by the killing of Amir Ali Latifi, an Iranian Red Crescent Society staff member, and the wounding of five other IRCS colleagues, who were all in the line of duty in Gilan province, on January 10," the IFRC said in a statement from its headquarters in Geneva.





AFP