Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 08:23
Iran's new supreme leader to issue first message: Official Telegram channel

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei will issue his first message since his appointment "in a few moments", his official Telegram channel said, without specifying if it will be a recorded message or written statement.

"The first message of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution, will be released in a few moments," the channel said.

The message will address "the martyred leader of the revolution (Ali Khamenei), the role and duties of the people, the armed forces, executive bodies, the resistance front, as well as the countries of the region and dealing with enemies."

AFP

