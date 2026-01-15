Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman led efforts to talk U.S. President Donald Trump out of an attack on Iran, fearing "grave blowbacks in the region," a senior Saudi official told AFP on Thursday.



The Gulf trio "led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intentions," the official said, on condition of anonymity.



"Communication is still under way to consolidate gained trust and current good spirit," he added.



AFP



