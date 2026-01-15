Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

World News
15-01-2026 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to &#39;give Iran a chance:&#39; AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman led efforts to talk U.S. President Donald Trump out of an attack on Iran, fearing "grave blowbacks in the region," a senior Saudi official told AFP on Thursday.

The Gulf trio "led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intentions," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

"Communication is still under way to consolidate gained trust and current good spirit," he added.

AFP 

World News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

LBCI Next
European airlines continue to avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening
China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-08

Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-14

Iran strike on US Qatar base shows ability 'to respond to attack:' Khamenei adviser

LBCI
Middle East News
06:06

Iran will 'defend itself against any foreign threat,' Iran FM tells Saudi counterpart

LBCI
World News
2026-01-09

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:15

US seizes Venezuela-linked tanker ahead of Trump-Machado meeting

LBCI
World News
08:48

Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests

LBCI
World News
08:30

European airlines continue to avoid Iran and Iraq despite airspace reopening

LBCI
World News
07:23

China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-12

UN fears 'regional conflagration' over eastern DR Congo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:17

EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants

LBCI
World News
08:28

Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More