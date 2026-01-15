News
Canadian dies 'at hands of Iranian authorities': Ottawa
Middle East News
15-01-2026 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Canadian dies 'at hands of Iranian authorities': Ottawa
A Canadian citizen has died "at the hands of the Iranian authorities," Ottawa said Thursday, with the Islamic republic gripped by nationwide protests.
"I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities," Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on X, giving no further details.
She added that Tehran's response to the "peaceful protests" has "led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life."
AFP
Middle East News
Canada
Dead
Iran
Authorities
Ottawa
Next
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
Red Crescent employee killed in Iran: IFRC
Previous
