Canadian dies 'at hands of Iranian authorities': Ottawa

15-01-2026 | 11:14
Canadian dies 'at hands of Iranian authorities': Ottawa

A Canadian citizen has died "at the hands of the Iranian authorities," Ottawa said Thursday, with the Islamic republic gripped by nationwide protests.

"I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities," Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on X, giving no further details.

She added that Tehran's response to the "peaceful protests" has "led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life."



