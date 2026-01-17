Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday said authorities "must break the back of the seditionists" after a crackdown on a protest wave against the country's clerical authorities.



"We do not intend to lead the country to war, but we will not spare domestic criminals... worse than domestic criminals, international criminals, we will not spare them either," he told supporters during an address marking a religious holiday.



"By God's grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the seditionists just as it broke the back of the sedition."



AFP



