Argentina's Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

17-01-2026 | 08:59
Argentina&#39;s Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza &#39;Board of Peace&#39;
Argentina's Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

Argentina's President Javier Milei said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited him to join the "Board of Peace" meant to oversee post-war Gaza.

Sharing an image of the invitation letter, Milei wrote on X that it would be "an honor" to participate in the initiative which is chaired by Trump and already has US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British prime minister Tony Blair among its members.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Argentina

Milei

US

Trump

Gaza

Board of Peace

