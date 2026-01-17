News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Argentina's Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
17-01-2026 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Argentina's Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Argentina's President Javier Milei said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited him to join the "Board of Peace" meant to oversee post-war Gaza.
Sharing an image of the invitation letter, Milei wrote on X that it would be "an honor" to participate in the initiative which is chaired by Trump and already has US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British prime minister Tony Blair among its members.
AFP
Middle East News
Argentina
Milei
US
Trump
Gaza
Board of Peace
Next
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
0
Middle East News
09:19
Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace': Egypt FM
Middle East News
09:19
Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace': Egypt FM
0
World News
2026-01-09
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
2026-01-09
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
0
World News
2025-12-26
Ukraine's Zelensky says to meet Trump in 'near future'
World News
2025-12-26
Ukraine's Zelensky says to meet Trump in 'near future'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
0
Middle East News
11:47
Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields
Middle East News
11:47
Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields
0
World News
11:18
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
World News
11:18
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
0
Middle East News
10:41
Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal
Middle East News
10:41
Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Russia works to broker preliminary security arrangement between Israel and Syria—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
3
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
4
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
5
Middle East News
04:55
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
Middle East News
04:55
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
6
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
7
Middle East News
09:12
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
Middle East News
09:12
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
8
Middle East News
07:12
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
Middle East News
07:12
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More