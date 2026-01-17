News
Iran's Khamenei says Trump 'guilty for the casualties' in protests
Middle East News
17-01-2026 | 06:38
Iran's Khamenei says Trump 'guilty for the casualties' in protests
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of being responsible for "casualties" during a protest wave in the country that rights groups said was met with a deadly crackdown.
"We hold the American president guilty for the casualties, damages and accusations he has leveled against the Iranian nation," he told a crowd of supporters during an address marking a religious holiday.
"This was an American conspiracy," he said, adding that "America's goal is to swallow Iran... the goal is to put Iran back under military, political and economic domination."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Khamenei
US
Trump
Guilty
Casualties
Protests
