President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats

President Joseph Aoun delivered a speech to members of the diplomatic corps who visited him on the occasion of the New Year, thanking their countries for their support for Lebanon.He stressed that the gathering reflected international recognition of Lebanon’s role and importance.Aoun said that since taking office just over a year ago, his primary domestic objective has been to ensure national stability and lay the groundwork for Lebanon’s recovery, focusing on sovereignty and security, rebuilding state institutions, implementing economic and financial reforms, and upholding democratic deadlines.He noted that significant progress has been achieved in coordination with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and political forces, particularly in asserting state authority and limiting weapons to state institutions.Aoun said no shots have been fired from Lebanon during his presidency, except for two isolated incidents, stressing that the Lebanese army now exercises full operational control south of the Litani River and has removed large quantities of illegal weapons.The president reaffirmed his commitment to continuing this path, restoring full state control over Lebanese territory, securing the return of detainees, and rebuilding what was destroyed by attacks, while preventing Lebanon from being drawn into regional conflicts.Aoun also welcomed the decision to hold an international conference to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces on March 5 in Paris, under the sponsorship of French President Emmanuel Macron and with the backing of the five-nation committee.On foreign policy, Aoun said his goal has been to reintegrate Lebanon into the Arab and international fold, citing multiple visits to Arab and European countries and participation in international forums, as well as high-level visits to Lebanon, including that of Pope Leo XIV.