Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP

Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP

Several more explosions were heard across Doha and warning sirens sounded in Manama on Monday, according to AFP journalists, as Iran pressed its aerial campaign against Gulf neighbors.

The oil-rich Gulf states have been targeted by waves of drones and missiles since Tehran launched its retaliation campaign in the wake of the U.S. and Israeli attacks against Iran.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosions

Doha

Qatar

Sirens

Bahrain

LBCI Next
NATO intercepts second Iranian missile in Turkish airspace: Ankara
Strike hits Hashed base near Iraq's Mosul: Officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Several explosions heard across Doha: AFP journalists

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Loud explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Explosions heard in Bahrain's capital: AFP correspondents

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Explosions heard in Doha, Manama: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Israel military says unaware of clash with Hezbollah on Syria border

LBCI
Middle East News
10:10

EU warns long Mideast war risks 'inflationary shock' to world economy

LBCI
World News
10:02

EU ready to 'enhance' operations to protect Mideast maritime traffic

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

UK prosecutors charge man with crimes against humanity linked to 2011 Syria protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Two UAE military personnel killed after helicopter malfunction: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More