Zelensky says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he had been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" but could not envisage working there alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"We did receive the invitation; our diplomats are working on it," Zelensky told reporters, adding however that: "It's still very hard for me to imagine how we and Russia could be together in any kind of council."



AFP