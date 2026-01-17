Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace': Egypt FM

Middle East News
17-01-2026 | 09:19
High views
Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza &#39;Board of Peace&#39;: Egypt FM
Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace': Egypt FM

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to join the "Board of Peace" meant to oversee post-war Gaza, Egypt's foreign minister said on Saturday.

"We received an invitation from the American side, from the U.S. president, addressed to... Sisi to join the Board of Peace, and we are studying the matter," Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters.



Middle East News

Trump

US

Sisi

Gaza

Board of Peace

Egypt

