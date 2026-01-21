Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Middle East News
21-01-2026 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi accepts invite to join Trump&#39;s &#39;Board of Peace&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Egypt's foreign ministry said Wednesday that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace."

Egypt "announces its acceptance of the invitation and its commitment to fulfilling the relevant legal and constitutional procedures," the statement said, praising Trump for his Middle East policies.

"Egypt expresses its support for the Board of Peace's mission for the second phase of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza," it added.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

accepts

invite

Trump's

'Board

Peace'

LBCI Next
Syria's Rifaat al-Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Erdogan says Kurdish forces in Syria must disband and lay down arms immediately
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace': Egypt FM

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Argentina's Milei says invited by Trump to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-20

Zelensky says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory

LBCI
Middle East News
06:13

Syria's Rifaat al-Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88

LBCI
Middle East News
05:14

Erdogan says Kurdish forces in Syria must disband and lay down arms immediately

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-20

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
10:26

Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More