News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal
Middle East News
17-01-2026 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday accused Damascus of betrayal over a withdrawal deal and reported fighting between the two sides in the country's north.
"Heavy clashes continue between our forces and Damascus factions who violated the recent agreements and betrayed our forces during the implementation of the withdrawal provisions," SDF said in a statement, adding that parts of Raqa province had been "subjected to artillery shelling and rocket fire."
AFP
Middle East News
Kurds
Syria
Damascus
SDF
Next
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
Trump invites Sisi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace': Egypt FM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:47
Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields
Middle East News
11:47
Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields
0
Middle East News
2025-12-22
Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city
Middle East News
2025-12-22
Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Yemeni government accuses separatists of Aden restrictions
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Yemeni government accuses separatists of Aden restrictions
0
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:57
US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa
World News
12:57
US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30
Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
Lebanon News
08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52
Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office
4
Middle East News
04:55
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
Middle East News
04:55
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
5
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
06:50
Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'
6
Middle East News
07:12
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
Middle East News
07:12
Iran's Khamenei says authorities 'must break the back of the seditionists'
7
Middle East News
09:12
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
Middle East News
09:12
Syria Kurds order curfew in Raqa area as govt forces advance
8
World News
11:43
Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland
World News
11:43
Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More