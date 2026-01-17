Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal

17-01-2026 | 10:41
Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal
Syria Kurdish force accuses government of betrayal

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday accused Damascus of betrayal over a withdrawal deal and reported fighting between the two sides in the country's north.

"Heavy clashes continue between our forces and Damascus factions who violated the recent agreements and betrayed our forces during the implementation of the withdrawal provisions," SDF said in a statement, adding that parts of Raqa province had been "subjected to artillery shelling and rocket fire."

Middle East News

Kurds

Syria

Damascus

SDF

