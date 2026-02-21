Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15%

21-02-2026 | 11:17
Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15%
Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15%

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is raising the worldwide tariffs on goods entering the United States from 10 percent to 15 percent "effective immediately," a day after the Supreme Court largely struck down his sweeping duties.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that after a thorough review of Friday's "extraordinarily anti-American decision" by the court to rein in his tariff program, the administration was hiking the import levies "to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."



AFP
 

