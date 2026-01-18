News
Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council
World News
18-01-2026 | 08:08
Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council
A spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Gaza Peace Council.
The statement added, “Pakistan will continue its engagement in international efforts aimed at achieving peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.”
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
receives
invitation
Trump
Peace
Council
