Syrian President announces deal with Kurds including truce

18-01-2026 | 11:51
Syrian President announces deal with Kurds including truce
Syrian President announces deal with Kurds including truce

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Sunday announced an agreement with the chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, that includes a ceasefire after government forces advanced in Kurdish-held areas of the north and east.

After meeting U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, Sharaa told reporters at Damascus's presidential palace that "I recommend a complete ceasefire," adding that a meeting with Abdi was postponed until Monday due to poor weather but that "in order to calm the situation, we decided to sign the agreement".

The presidency published the text of the signed, 14-point deal, which includes integrating the SDF and Kurdish security forces into the defence and interior ministries, the immediate handover of Kurdish-run Deir Ezzor and Raqa provinces to the government, and for Damascus to take responsibility for Islamic State group prisoners and their families held in Kurdish-run jails and camps.

AFP

