Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

Middle East News
04-02-2026 | 14:19
U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC News on Wednesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “should be extremely concerned” as Washington and Tehran prepare for nuclear talks later this week.

