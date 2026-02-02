News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'
Middle East News
02-02-2026 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'
Jordan's top diplomat on Monday assured his Iranian counterpart that the kingdom would not allow its territory or airspace to be used to launch attacks on the Islamic republic.
"Jordan will not be a battleground in any regional conflict or a launching pad for any military action against Iran," Ayman Safadi told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call, according to a Jordanian foreign ministry statement.
Safadi added that Amman "will not permit any party to violate its airspace or threaten its security and the safety of its citizens," amid U.S. threats of a possible attack on Iran.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
Military
Action
Iran
Next
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
EU rejects Iran's categorization of EU armies as 'terrorist groups'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-15
Iran will 'defend itself against any foreign threat,' Iran FM tells Saudi counterpart
Middle East News
2026-01-15
Iran will 'defend itself against any foreign threat,' Iran FM tells Saudi counterpart
0
Middle East News
2026-01-13
Qatar warns any US-Iran escalation would be 'catastrophic' for region
Middle East News
2026-01-13
Qatar warns any US-Iran escalation would be 'catastrophic' for region
0
Middle East News
2026-01-16
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
Middle East News
2026-01-16
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
0
World News
2025-12-16
Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance
World News
2025-12-16
Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
0
World News
11:29
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
World News
11:29
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
0
World News
08:36
EU rejects Iran's categorization of EU armies as 'terrorist groups'
World News
08:36
EU rejects Iran's categorization of EU armies as 'terrorist groups'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
0
World News
12:01
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
World News
12:01
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
0
Middle East News
2025-11-24
UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection
Middle East News
2025-11-24
UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:54
UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:54
UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents
Lebanon News
06:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents
4
Lebanon News
09:25
President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king
Lebanon News
09:25
President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king
5
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre
6
Middle East News
06:15
Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media
Middle East News
06:15
Iran president orders start of talks with US: Local media
7
Lebanon News
08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
Lebanon News
08:59
Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast
8
Lebanon News
12:15
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Lebanon News
12:15
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More