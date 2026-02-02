Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'

Middle East News
02-02-2026 | 09:14
High views
Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'

Jordan's top diplomat on Monday assured his Iranian counterpart that the kingdom would not allow its territory or airspace to be used to launch attacks on the Islamic republic.

"Jordan will not be a battleground in any regional conflict or a launching pad for any military action against Iran," Ayman Safadi told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call, according to a Jordanian foreign ministry statement.

Safadi added that Amman "will not permit any party to violate its airspace or threaten its security and the safety of its citizens," amid U.S. threats of a possible attack on Iran.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Military

Action

Iran

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
EU rejects Iran's categorization of EU armies as 'terrorist groups'
