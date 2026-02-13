"A rift" has opened between the United States and Europe, driven by culture wars of U.S. President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday.



"Let me begin with the uncomfortable truth: A rift, a deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States," Merz said at the Munich Security Conference.



"(U.S.) Vice President JD Vance said this a year ago here in Munich. He was right in his description," Merz said, referring to a 2025 speech in which Vance accused Europe of stifling free speech and other democratic rights.



AFP



