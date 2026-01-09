News
Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 05:48
Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia
Yemen's main southern separatist group has decided to disband, one of its members said in a statement broadcast on state media on Friday in Saudi Arabia, where a delegation from the group, which appears to be splitting, has been attending peace talks.
There was no immediate comment from those members of the separatist group - the Southern Transitional Council (STC) - who are not taking part in the Riyadh talks, which were aimed at ending a crisis between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over developments in Yemen.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Separatists
Delegate
Saudi Arabia
