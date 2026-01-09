Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia

09-01-2026 | 05:48
Yemen&#39;s southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia
Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia

Yemen's main southern separatist group has decided to disband, one of its members said in a statement broadcast on state media on Friday in Saudi Arabia, where a delegation from the group, which appears to be splitting, has been attending peace talks.

There was no immediate comment from those members of the separatist group - the Southern Transitional Council (STC) - who are not taking part in the Riyadh talks, which were aimed at ending a crisis between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over developments in Yemen.


Reuters 
 

