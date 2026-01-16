Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people

President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued Decree No. (13) of 2026, affirming that Syrian Kurdish citizens are an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people, and that their cultural and linguistic identity is an inseparable component of Syria’s diverse and unified national identity.



Text of the decree:



The President of the Republic,

Pursuant to the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration,

In line with the requirements of the supreme national interest,

And in recognition of the state’s role and responsibility in strengthening national unity and affirming the cultural and civil rights of all Syrian citizens,



Hereby decrees the following:



Article 1:

Syrian Kurdish citizens are recognized as an essential and integral part of the Syrian people. Their cultural and linguistic identity is an inseparable part of Syria’s diverse and unified national identity.



Article 2:

The state commits to protecting cultural and linguistic diversity and guarantees the right of Kurdish citizens to preserve their heritage and arts and to develop their mother tongue within the framework of national sovereignty.



Article 3:

The Kurdish language is recognized as a national language. Its teaching is permitted in public and private schools in areas where Kurds constitute a significant proportion of the population, either as part of optional curricula or as a cultural and educational activity.



Article 4:

All exceptional laws and measures resulting from the 1962 census in Hasakah governorate are hereby annulled. Syrian nationality shall be granted to all residents of Kurdish origin living on Syrian territory, including those previously registered as “unrecorded,” with full equality in rights and duties.



Article 5:

Nowruz Day (March 21) is declared an official paid public holiday throughout the Syrian Arab Republic, recognized as a national occasion symbolizing spring and fraternity.



Article 6:

State media and educational institutions shall adopt an inclusive national discourse. Any discrimination or exclusion on ethnic or linguistic grounds is legally prohibited, and anyone who incites ethnic discord shall be punished in accordance with applicable laws.



Article 7:

The relevant ministries and authorities shall issue the necessary implementing instructions to enforce the provisions of this decree, each within its respective mandate.



Article 8:

This decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall enter into force as of the date of its issuance.