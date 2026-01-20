Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire

Israeli forces have ordered dozens of Palestinian families in the southern Gaza Strip to leave their homes in the first forced evacuation since October's ceasefire, as residents and Hamas said on Tuesday the military was expanding the area under its control.



Residents of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, said the leaflets were dropped on Monday on families living in tent encampments in the Al-Reqeb neighborhood.



“Urgent message. The area is under IDF control. You must evacuate immediately,” said the leaflets, written in Arabic, Hebrew, and English, which the army dropped over the Al‑Reqeb neighborhood in the town of Bani Suhaila.





Reuters