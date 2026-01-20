Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-01-2026 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel orders Gaza families to move in first forced evacuation since ceasefire

Israeli forces have ordered dozens of Palestinian families in the southern Gaza Strip to leave their homes in the first forced evacuation since October's ceasefire, as residents and Hamas said on Tuesday the military was expanding the area under its control.

Residents of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, said the leaflets were dropped on Monday on families living in tent encampments in the Al-Reqeb neighborhood.

“Urgent message. The area is under IDF control. You must evacuate immediately,” said the leaflets, written in Arabic, Hebrew, and English, which the army dropped over the Al‑Reqeb neighborhood in the town of Bani Suhaila.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Families

Evacuation

Ceasefire

Israel begins demolitions inside UNRWA headquarters in east Jerusalem: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Evacuation alert in Kfar Dounine: Israeli army orders residents to keep clear of building

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-13

At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

Over 1,000 patients have died awaiting evacuation from Gaza since July 2024: WHO

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

UN: At least 127 civilians killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:16

Israel begins demolitions inside UNRWA headquarters in east Jerusalem: AFP

LBCI
World News
2026-01-18

Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-18

Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-18

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

President Aoun highlights security gains, reforms and international support in address to diplomats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount

LBCI
World News
2025-12-29

Trump pushes for swift Gaza deal, warns Iran over nuclear activity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-30

Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More