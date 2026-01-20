News
Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement
Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 08:45
Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Tuesday they had withdrawn from northeast Syria's al-Hawl camp, which holds thousands of relatives of Islamic State jihadists, after the army accused them of abandoning the site.
Citing "international indifference" towards the IS issue and "the failure of the international community to assume its responsibilities in addressing this serious matter, our forces were compelled to withdraw from al-Hawl camp and redeploy in the vicinity of cities in northern Syria that are facing increasing risks and threat," the SDF said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Kurdish
Forces
Withdraw
IS
Al-Hawl
Camp
Statement
Related Articles
Middle East News
2026-01-13
Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city
Middle East News
2026-01-13
Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city
0
Middle East News
06:41
US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources
Middle East News
06:41
US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources
0
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud
0
Middle East News
2025-12-30
Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV
Middle East News
2025-12-30
Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV
Recommended For You
Middle East News
11:23
Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds
Middle East News
11:23
Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds
0
Middle East News
11:19
EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown
Middle East News
11:19
EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown
0
Middle East News
11:03
Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold
Middle East News
11:03
Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold
0
Middle East News
10:22
Saudi condemns Israel's demolition of UNRWA buildings in Jerusalem
Middle East News
10:22
Saudi condemns Israel's demolition of UNRWA buildings in Jerusalem
Our visitors readings
World News
2025-10-21
Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence
World News
2025-10-21
Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence
0
Lebanon News
05:30
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
Lebanon News
05:30
PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos
0
World News
2025-11-11
Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry
World News
2025-11-11
Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Videos
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
4
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
5
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
6
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
7
Lebanon News
12:18
Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion
Lebanon News
12:18
Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion
8
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
