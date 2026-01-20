Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria Kurdish forces &#39;compelled to withdraw&#39; from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Tuesday they had withdrawn from northeast Syria's al-Hawl camp, which holds thousands of relatives of Islamic State jihadists, after the army accused them of abandoning the site.
 
Citing "international indifference" towards the IS issue and "the failure of the international community to assume its responsibilities in addressing this serious matter, our forces were compelled to withdraw from al-Hawl camp and redeploy in the vicinity of cities in northern Syria that are facing increasing risks and threat," the SDF said in a statement.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Kurdish

Forces

Withdraw

IS

Al-Hawl

Camp

Statement

LBCI Next
Iranian parliament warns of jihad if Supreme Leader is attacked: ISNA
Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-13

Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

US-led coalition negotiating handover of al-Hawl camp: Syrian sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-10

Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-30

Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Syrian defense ministry announces four-day ceasefire with Kurds

LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

EU moves to tighten ban on drone exports to Iran after crackdown

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

Syria presidency announces understanding with Kurds on their Hasakeh stronghold

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Saudi condemns Israel's demolition of UNRWA buildings in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More