Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 08:40
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
0min
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

The United States is backing the Saudi-led initiative on Yemen, with the aim of unifying allied forces and intensifying efforts against the Houthis and other militant groups, including Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, sources told LBCI.

The sources said Washington also supports the southern–southern dialogue that Saudi Arabia is set to host soon for representatives from southern Yemen, viewing it as a key step toward consolidating political and security coordination.

The backing comes after a series of meetings held by Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to the U.S. president for Arab and African affairs, with Saudi and Yemeni officials. 

According to LBCI, Boulos is also scheduled to hold talks later in the evening with Emirati officials as part of ongoing regional consultations on the Yemen file.

