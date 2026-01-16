News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-led coalition meets with Kurds to ease tensions with Damascus: Kurdish spokesman
Middle East News
16-01-2026 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-led coalition meets with Kurds to ease tensions with Damascus: Kurdish spokesman
A U.S.-led coalition delegation met with Kurdish forces east of Syria's Aleppo on Friday in a bid to ease tensions with Damascus following clashes over the past week, a Kurdish spokesman said.
Farhad Shami, spokesman for the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told AFP the meeting took place in Deir Hafer, as Syrian government troops were deployed near the town, demanding that Kurdish forces withdraw.
A Syrian military source had told AFP that a coalition convoy had entered the area.
AFP
Middle East News
US
Coalition
Kurds
Tensions
Damascus
Kurdish
Spokesman
Next
Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media
Iranian media says 3,000 arrested in recent protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence
Middle East News
2026-01-09
Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence
0
Middle East News
2025-11-17
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission
Middle East News
2025-11-17
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission
0
Middle East News
2025-12-13
Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration
Middle East News
2025-12-13
Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration
0
World News
2025-11-25
US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman
World News
2025-11-25
US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
0
Middle East News
10:28
Munich Security Conference scraps invitation to Iranian minister
Middle East News
10:28
Munich Security Conference scraps invitation to Iranian minister
0
Middle East News
10:24
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
Middle East News
10:24
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-14
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
2026-01-14
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar withdraws from cabinet session, citing political stance
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
2
Lebanon News
06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Lebanon News
06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
7
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
8
World News
04:14
Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney
World News
04:14
Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More