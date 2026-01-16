US-led coalition meets with Kurds to ease tensions with Damascus: Kurdish spokesman

A U.S.-led coalition delegation met with Kurdish forces east of Syria's Aleppo on Friday in a bid to ease tensions with Damascus following clashes over the past week, a Kurdish spokesman said.



Farhad Shami, spokesman for the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told AFP the meeting took place in Deir Hafer, as Syrian government troops were deployed near the town, demanding that Kurdish forces withdraw.



A Syrian military source had told AFP that a coalition convoy had entered the area.





AFP