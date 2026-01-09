Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence

Syria's Kurds are committed to agreements reached with the government, a senior official from their administration told AFP on Friday, despite days of violence in the northern city of Aleppo.



Elham Ahmad, a senior official in the Kurdish administration in Syria's northeast, accused Syria's authorities of "choosing the path of war" by attacking Kurdish districts in Aleppo.



"With these attacks, the government side is seeking to put an end to the agreements that have been reached. We are committed to them and we are seeking to implement them," the official said.







AFP