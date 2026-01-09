Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence

Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kurdish official says Kurds committed to deals with Damascus despite Aleppo violence

Syria's Kurds are committed to agreements reached with the government, a senior official from their administration told AFP on Friday, despite days of violence in the northern city of Aleppo.

Elham Ahmad, a senior official in the Kurdish administration in Syria's northeast, accused Syria's authorities of "choosing the path of war" by attacking Kurdish districts in Aleppo.

"With these attacks, the government side is seeking to put an end to the agreements that have been reached. We are committed to them and we are seeking to implement them," the official said.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Kurdish

Kurds

Deals

Damascus

Aleppo

Violence

Syria

LBCI Next
Syria army warns will strike Kurdish district of Aleppo: State media
‘Defiant’ Khamenei insists 'won't back down' in face of Iran protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-06

Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

Kurdish fighters refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo: Local council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Yemen's main separatist group denies disbanding

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Israel's Netanyahu hopes to 'taper' Israel off US military aid in next decade

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18

Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:00

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

LBCI
World News
14:23

French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More