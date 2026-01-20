Greece, Israel to cooperate on anti-drone systems, cybersecurity: Greek minister

Middle East News
20-01-2026 | 07:41
High views
0min
Greece will cooperate with Israel on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday after meeting his Israeli counterpart in Athens.

"We agreed to exchange views and know-how to be able to deal with drones and in particular swarms of unmanned vehicles and groups of unmanned subsea vehicles," Dendias said in joint statements with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"We will also work together in order to be ready to intercept cyber threats."

With strong economic and diplomatic ties, Greece and Israel operate an air training center on Greek territory and have held joint military drills in recent years.



Reuters
 

