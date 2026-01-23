News
Volatile security at Syria IS-linked camp preventing UN from entering: Spokesperson to AFP
Middle East News
23-01-2026 | 03:49
Volatile security at Syria IS-linked camp preventing UN from entering: Spokesperson to AFP
Poor security conditions at a camp in northeast Syria housing thousands of suspected relatives of Islamic State group fighters including foreigners has prevented the U.N. refugee agency from entering, a spokesperson told AFP on Friday.
"UNHCR was able to reach Al-Hol for the past three days but has not yet been able to enter inside the camp due to the volatile security situation," the refugee agency's spokesperson in Syria, Celine Schmitt, said.
