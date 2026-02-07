Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US

07-02-2026 | 05:18
Iran FM says missile program &#39;never negotiable&#39; in talks with US
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that his country's missile program was "never negotiable" in talks with the United States.

"Missiles are never negotiable because they are a defense issue," Araghchi said, according to excerpts published in Farsi on his official Telegram channel during an interview with the Al Jazeera network.



AFP
 

Iran

