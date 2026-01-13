News
Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city
Middle East News
13-01-2026 | 04:27
Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city
Syria's army on Tuesday told Kurdish forces to withdraw from an area east of Aleppo after dislodging fighters from two neighborhoods in the city in deadly clashes last week.
State television published an army statement with a map declaring a large area a "closed military zone" and said "all armed groups in this area must withdraw to east of the Euphrates" River.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Army
Kurdish
Forces
Aleppo
City
Related Articles
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Syrian authorities transferring Kurdish fighters from Aleppo to northeast: State media
Middle East News
2026-01-07
Syrian army begins shelling Aleppo Kurdish areas: AFP correspondent
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud
Middle East News
10:05
Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
Middle East News
09:59
Syria's Kurds protest Aleppo violence as fears of wider conflict grow
World News
09:51
UK government says summoned Iran ambassador over protest crackdown
World News
09:38
France summons Iran ambassador over protests: FM
World News
07:49
Le Pen appeal trial opens with French presidential bid at stake
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
World News
08:51
Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week: Organisers
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
Lebanon News
05:13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran
Middle East News
13:28
Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US
Middle East News
12:38
Somalia ends port deals and security cooperation with UAE
Middle East News
10:37
Iran summons French, German, Italian, UK envoys over support for protests: Foreign ministry
World News
07:16
Iran's leadership is in its 'final days and weeks': Germany's Merz
Middle East News
07:38
UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear
