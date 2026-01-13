Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city

13-01-2026 | 04:27
0min
Syrian army tells Kurdish forces to withdraw from area east of Aleppo city

Syria's army on Tuesday told Kurdish forces to withdraw from an area east of Aleppo after dislodging fighters from two neighborhoods in the city in deadly clashes last week.

State television published an army statement with a map declaring a large area a "closed military zone" and said "all armed groups in this area must withdraw to east of the Euphrates" River.


AFP
 

