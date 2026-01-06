News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
Lebanon News
06-01-2026 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday condemned Israeli attacks that struck several towns in the Bekaa Valley and South Lebanon, reaching as far as the coastal city of Sidon in recent hours.
Aoun said the timing of the strikes raises serious questions, coming on the eve of a scheduled meeting of the ceasefire mechanism committee, which is tasked with halting hostilities and discussing practical steps to restore security and stability in South Lebanon. Those steps include the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the southern border, the release of Lebanese detainees, and the completion of the Lebanese Army’s deployment in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
The president said Israel’s continued attacks appear aimed at undermining local, regional, and international efforts to stop the ongoing escalation, despite what he described as Lebanon’s cooperation with these initiatives at multiple levels. He pointed to measures adopted by the Lebanese government to extend state authority south of the Litani River, which he said the Lebanese Army has implemented with professionalism, discipline, and precision.
Aoun renewed his call on the international community to intervene effectively to put an end to Israel’s actions against Lebanon and to enable the mechanism committee to carry out its mandate with the agreement of all concerned parties and with international support.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Condemn
Israeli
Strikes
Ceasefire
Mechanism
Meeting
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-17
Lebanese President Aoun meets ceasefire mechanism negotiator Simon Karam ahead of committee session
Lebanon News
2025-12-17
Lebanese President Aoun meets ceasefire mechanism negotiator Simon Karam ahead of committee session
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-16
President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting
Lebanon News
2025-12-16
President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
0
Lebanon News
11:17
Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara
Lebanon News
11:17
Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara
0
Lebanon News
11:04
Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
11:04
Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-01
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
2026-01-01
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-04
Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions
Lebanon News
2026-01-04
Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform
2
Lebanon News
11:17
Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara
Lebanon News
11:17
Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara
3
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for two Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for two Lebanese villages
4
Lebanon News
09:43
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Kfar Hatta and Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
09:43
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Kfar Hatta and Ain el-Tineh
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
6
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Lebanon Economy
06:31
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon’s security in focus as President Aoun meets defense minister
8
World News
07:11
400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting
World News
07:11
400 tourists stuck on island as flights halted over Yemen fighting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More