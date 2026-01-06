Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

Lebanon News
06-01-2026 | 03:35
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting
2min
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday condemned Israeli attacks that struck several towns in the Bekaa Valley and South Lebanon, reaching as far as the coastal city of Sidon in recent hours.

Aoun said the timing of the strikes raises serious questions, coming on the eve of a scheduled meeting of the ceasefire mechanism committee, which is tasked with halting hostilities and discussing practical steps to restore security and stability in South Lebanon. Those steps include the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the southern border, the release of Lebanese detainees, and the completion of the Lebanese Army’s deployment in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The president said Israel’s continued attacks appear aimed at undermining local, regional, and international efforts to stop the ongoing escalation, despite what he described as Lebanon’s cooperation with these initiatives at multiple levels. He pointed to measures adopted by the Lebanese government to extend state authority south of the Litani River, which he said the Lebanese Army has implemented with professionalism, discipline, and precision.

Aoun renewed his call on the international community to intervene effectively to put an end to Israel’s actions against Lebanon and to enable the mechanism committee to carry out its mandate with the agreement of all concerned parties and with international support.

