US moving up to 7,000 IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: US military

Middle East News
21-01-2026 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US moving up to 7,000 IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: US military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US moving up to 7,000 IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: US military

The United States launched an operation on Wednesday that could ultimately transfer up to 7,000 Islamic State group detainees from Syria to neighboring Iraq, the U.S. military said.

The aim of the operation -- which began with the movement of 150 of the jihadist group's fighters -- is to "help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

US

IS

Detainees

Syria

Iraq

Military

LBCI Next
Britain's Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February
Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-06

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

LBCI
World News
2025-11-14

China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-10

US envoy urges Syria govt, Kurds 'return to dialogue' after meeting Sharaa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Iran official media says 3,117 people killed during protests

LBCI
World News
12:10

Britain's Prince William to visit Saudi Arabia in February

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factory

LBCI
Middle East News
06:13

Syria's Rifaat al-Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More